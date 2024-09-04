Chilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,754,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,386,168,000 after acquiring an additional 865,120 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,545,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,962,000 after buying an additional 556,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,070,000 after buying an additional 2,961,464 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after acquiring an additional 46,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNP. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

