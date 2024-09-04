Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

PNC stock opened at $184.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.03. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $185.84. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 53.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Compass Point downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,021 shares of company stock worth $4,190,611 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

