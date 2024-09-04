Chilton Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $161.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $162.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

