Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXF. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average is $49.47. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $51.88.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

