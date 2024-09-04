Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $35,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,177,000 after buying an additional 859,134 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $86,480,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

