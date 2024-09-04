Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.94.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $258.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.41. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

