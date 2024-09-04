Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 726 shares of company stock worth $196,682. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $274.36 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $287.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.54.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

