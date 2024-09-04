Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,998 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,570 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,273,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,144,000 after acquiring an additional 494,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 293,538 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $225.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.64. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

