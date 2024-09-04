Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 82.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $3,878,712. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $286.71 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $198.67 and a 1 year high of $288.51. The company has a market cap of $116.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.14 and its 200 day moving average is $260.04.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.79.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

