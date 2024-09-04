Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 168 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 363.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 76,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 116,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.77.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $92.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.30. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $163.22.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.31%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.