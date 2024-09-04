Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 48,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $5,314,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $127.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $334,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,743.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,743.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph E. Faison purchased 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $105,131.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 385,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,772.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

