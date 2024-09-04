Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 518 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $248.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.82 and a 200 day moving average of $234.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

