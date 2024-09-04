Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8,406.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Rollins Financial bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $97.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

