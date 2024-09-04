CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $12,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tlwm grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of -61.96, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

