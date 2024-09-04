CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $11.30 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 124,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,596,000 after buying an additional 34,456 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 726 shares of company stock valued at $196,682 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $274.36 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $287.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.