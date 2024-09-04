CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $12.67 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,648,665,000 after acquiring an additional 779,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,610,000 after buying an additional 134,366 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,890,000 after buying an additional 2,802,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,996,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,023,000 after buying an additional 283,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,907 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,573 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

