CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,451 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 96.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,034 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after purchasing an additional 463,968 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after purchasing an additional 242,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $310,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.93.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $346.42 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

