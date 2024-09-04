CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,219 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 210.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $249.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

