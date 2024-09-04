Ciena’s (CIEN) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. Ciena has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,269.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,397,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,146 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,028,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 791,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ciena by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,392,000 after purchasing an additional 523,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ciena by 1,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,062,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,961,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

