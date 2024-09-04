Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Short Interest Up 6.4% in August

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 23.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 46,500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $1,050,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,205,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,422.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Citi Trends news, CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 135,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $2,575,539.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,851.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,435.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,205,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,422.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 503,126 shares of company stock valued at $10,085,752. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its position in Citi Trends by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,594,000 after acquiring an additional 474,736 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 89.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 56,087 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Citi Trends by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at $139,000.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 2.39. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.42). Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $176.55 million during the quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

