Citigroup Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $400.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MDB. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $343.19.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MDB

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB opened at $283.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.09. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $263,422.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $6,900,509 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,237,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after buying an additional 551,567 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,098.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,084,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $153,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.