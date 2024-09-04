Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CZWI opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $143.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 461,594 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

