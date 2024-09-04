Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of CZWI opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $143.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $13.74.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Community Bancorp
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.