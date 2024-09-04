Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Update

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,450,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 11,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
Citizens Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.
Citizens Financial Group Company Profile
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
