Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) PT Raised to $6.00

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $97.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

