Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 683.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.9% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after buying an additional 44,040 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $42,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $236.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $247.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

