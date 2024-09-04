Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $1.84. 4,067 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 3,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Cleanaway Waste Management Trading Up 4.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

About Cleanaway Waste Management

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

