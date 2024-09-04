Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Clear Secure by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 968.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 11.4% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,581.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,732.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $255,581.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,435 shares of company stock worth $7,770,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE YOU opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

