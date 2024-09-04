ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.44

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.44 and traded as high as $40.82. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $40.58, with a volume of 8,920 shares.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
