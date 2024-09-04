ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.44

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.44 and traded as high as $40.82. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $40.58, with a volume of 8,920 shares.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMO. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 60.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 42.2% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.