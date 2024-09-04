Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Trading Down 13%

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) traded down 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00). 341,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 681,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of £2.95 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

