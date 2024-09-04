CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $177.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $212.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.73.

NASDAQ CME opened at $212.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.14 and its 200 day moving average is $207.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,243 shares of company stock worth $2,346,638 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

