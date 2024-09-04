CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 431.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

