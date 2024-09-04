CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Short Interest Update

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,670,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 30,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days. Approximately 22.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 54.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 65,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 265,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $28.23.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

