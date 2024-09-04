Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.11.
CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th.
CCEP stock opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.70. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $81.25.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
