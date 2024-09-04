Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.91.

KOF opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.8325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,686,000 after buying an additional 97,238 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,217,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

