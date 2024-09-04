Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Short Interest Down 5.1% in August

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Coda Octopus Group Trading Down 0.1 %

CODA stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 million, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.59. Coda Octopus Group has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 15.15%.

Institutional Trading of Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 244,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

