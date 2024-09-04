Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Short Interest Up 5.0% in August

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,600 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the July 31st total of 343,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CDRO opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. Codere Online Luxembourg has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codere Online Luxembourg

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Codere Online Luxembourg stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Codere Online Luxembourg worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Codere Online Luxembourg in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Codere Online Luxembourg from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CDRO

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.