Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after buying an additional 2,624,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,936,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $114,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at $380,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,987 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,714 in the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 7.8 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $169.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $69.63 and a one year high of $283.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on COIN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.38.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

