Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Trading Down 2.7%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.72 and last traded at $32.01. Approximately 40,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 36,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
