Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Trading Down 2.7%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.72 and last traded at $32.01. Approximately 40,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 36,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $226,000.

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.