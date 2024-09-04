Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $61.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 23,390.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,076,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,752,000 after buying an additional 3,063,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $94,722,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $50,132,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 388.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 298,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after buying an additional 237,477 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after buying an additional 229,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

