Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,524 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $13,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 20.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock opened at $257.59 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.09.

Read Our Latest Report on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.