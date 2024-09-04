Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $416,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,845,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,271,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 57,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.85.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

