Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 241 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,299,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 27,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 42,536.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.