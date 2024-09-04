Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.39

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $4.57. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 216,270 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Communications in a report on Saturday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Consolidated Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $540.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $268.71 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,374,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Featured Articles

