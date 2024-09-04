Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $307.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $307.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STZ. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $298.53.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.6 %

STZ opened at $246.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.70. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,709 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $443,844,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,892,000 after acquiring an additional 723,549 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $156,358,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

