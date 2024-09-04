Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,410 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in eBay by 200.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Down 0.5 %

EBAY stock opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

