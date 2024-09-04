Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,653,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143,055 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Copart worth $89,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Copart by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Copart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 61,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Copart by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Up 1.1 %

CPRT opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.