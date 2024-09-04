Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Approximately 9,055,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 14,765,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of £2.95 million, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.96.

About Corcel

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and Canegrass Lithium Project It has option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt.

