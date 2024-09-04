Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Upgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CPAY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $332.50.

Corpay stock opened at $314.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.64. Corpay has a 12-month low of $220.39 and a 12-month high of $319.94.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corpay will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Corpay during the first quarter valued at about $553,279,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

