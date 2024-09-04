Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 460.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 869.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

CTRA stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

