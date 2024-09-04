Craneware (LON:CRW) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($35.50) price target on the stock.
Craneware Price Performance
Craneware stock opened at GBX 2,230 ($29.32) on Tuesday. Craneware has a 52-week low of GBX 1,340.71 ($17.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,509.20 ($32.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £787.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,150.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,323.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,263.13.
Craneware Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Craneware’s previous dividend of $13.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14,500.00%.
Craneware Company Profile
Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Craneware
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.